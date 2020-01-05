SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 4TH JANUARY

On Saturday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we spoke to kids coaching guru Paul Kilgannon who set up the Carver framework of coaching which is well regarded and practiced right around the country. He gave us an insight into the kind of things he’ll be discussing at a special talk at the Enniscorthy Rugby Club this coming Wednesday.

We also spoke to Wexford Bohemians manager David Dodd as the Creane and Creane Wexford Cup gets underway this weekend. The reigning champions have the league to worry about first as his side face a relegation 6 pointer against Bunclody on Super Sunday.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney from 6-7 on Saturday and Sunday every weekend.

Paul Kilgannon:

David Dodd:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email