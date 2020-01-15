SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 12TH JANUARY

On Sunday’s edition of the South East Radio Sport Hour, we brought you all the action as Wexford got one over the old enemy defeating Kilkenny in the semi finals of the Walsh Cup.

A number of high profile players were missing for the away side in Callan with Davy Fitzgerald giving 4 debutantes a chance in the Wexford shirt in the game.

Goals from Mikie Dwyer and Aidan Nolan sent Wexford on their way to a comfortable 2-18 to 1-9 win over their hosts in Callan.

It means Wexford now take on Galway in the final of the competition this coming Saturday at the earlier time of 4pm in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Our commentary team will bring you every puck of the ball with our live coverage on Saturday evening.

Following the encounter, our man Liam Spratt spoke to both managers, Davy and Brian Cody about the early season encounter.

We also looked ahead to a crucial meeting of those involved in the greyhound industry on Wednesday night in Enniscorthy.

The Enniscorthy dog track is in danger of being closed down and a strong showing of local support of the track is expected in the Riverside Park this evening.

We heard from Myles Roban and trainer Ailish McCann who are part of the Keep Enniscorthy Greyhound Track Open Campaign about the importance of the sport and the venue to County Wexford.

