SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 19TH JANUARY

On Sunday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we previewed the All Ireland Junior Club Football Final as Rathgarogue Cushinstown take on Na Gaeil with the chance to be crowned the best in the land.

They’ve come through tough tests already and are looking ahead to the challenge of the big day in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

We heard from some of the warriors on the field, Eoin Porter, Daire Bolger, Danny Martin Carroll, Bernard Furlong and captain Matthew Cody as they plan to travel back down the M11 with medals around their necks and got the management view from Donie Noonan and John Michael Porter who will be pulling the strings on the day.

The South East Radio commentary team will bring you all the action from Headquarters at 3:15 and we’ll have reaction from the game on the Sports Hour on Saturday evening.

Also we spoke to James Bryan, the captain of the New Ross Rugby Club as they look to win promotion to Division 2A of the Leinster League. His team were pipped by Arklow in their top of the table clash on Sunday.

Racing journalist Dave Keena looked ahead to the Race That Stops A County with another renewal of the Thyestes Chase on Thursday.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7 with Aidan Delaney.

Donie Noonan and John Michael Porter:

Eoin Porter, Daire Bolger, Danny Martin Carroll, Bernard Furlong and Matthew Cody:

James Bryan New Ross Rugby:

Thyestes Chase Preview with Dave Keena:

