SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 5TH JANUARY

On Sunday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we went big on the Rathgarogue Cushinstown footballers who are looking to make history this coming weekend and reach an All Ireland Junior football final.

Standing in their way is Blackhill of Monaghan and the teams clash in the semi final on Saturday at 1:30 in Newbridge.

We spoke to the manager James Bolger along with players Matthew Cody, Luke O’Connor and Nicky Sinnott ahead of the big game.

We also caught up with Wexford FC boss Brian O’Sullivan as his side returned to preseason training last weekend.

He was telling us about some of the new faces to come into the club this year and the difficulties of trying to plan for a season with the problems facing the First Division this year following the removal of Limerick from the league.

You can tune in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney from 6-7 on Saturday and Sunday every weekend.

