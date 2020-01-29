SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY JANUARY 26TH

On Sunday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we brought you reaction from the opening round of the league which was a mixed one for the Wexford hurlers and footballers.

Davy Fitzgerald’s men had to fight hard but eventually pulled away from Laois in their round 1 game on Saturday night while Paul Galvin’s charges were pipped in their match away at Antrim.

Both managers broke down the games with us while Davy hit out at what he perceives as a total obsession with the rules that is affecting the game.

Brian Malone of the footballers also told Liam about his disappointment from the Antrim game, which was his 162nd appearance in a Wexford shirt.

Wexford GAA Chairman Derek Kent was announced as the new Vice Chair of Leinster GAA at the weekend. He explains what he hopes to bring to the role while also outlining plans to redevelop the pitch at Chadwick’s Wexford GAA.

And finally, we brought you some of the Wexford reaction to Thyestes Day in Gowran Park last Thursday. Jamie Codd recorded a big win in the flat race while Mikey Fogarty was just pipped in the Chase.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour every Saturday and Sunday with Aidan Delaney from 6-7pm on both days.

Davy Fitzgerald:

Paul Galvin:

Brian Malone:

Derek Kent:

Jamie Codd:

Mikey Fogarty:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email