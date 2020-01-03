“SEVERE REVENGE” AWAITS AMERICA FOLLOWING THE KILLING OF TOP IRAN GENERAL

The US has killed a top Iranian general in an airstrike in Iraq – dramatically increasing tensions in the region.

Donald Trump ordered the taking out of Qassem Soleimani, who he says was planning attacks on American diplomats.

The Supreme Leader of Iran has since said that ‘severe revenge’ awaits.

US Troops have been engaged in tit for tat attacks with a group known as Kataib Hezbollah which have seen American forces killed following an attack on the US embassy in Iraq and 25 Hezbollah militia killed in retaliatory strikes.

