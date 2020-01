Sinn Féin has promised billions of euro of tax cuts and a Committee to examine a United Ireland in its election manifesto.

The party wants to scrap the USC on the first 30,000 euro someone earns, to get rid of the property tax and end third level education fees.

It says it will raise the money needed through extra tax on banks, multinationals and those earning more than 100,000 euro a year

