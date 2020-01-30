South East Radio is delighted to announce our annual Customer Excellence Awards will take place on Friday the 10th of April, at a lavish Black Tie Gala Ball in our host venue, The Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy.

The South East Radio Customer Excellence Awards supported by the Local Enterprise Office in Wexford seek to recognise and reward excellence in service, quality, value, experience, creativity and innovation in a range of businesses and services in the following categories:

Health and Beauty

Fashion and Retail Sectors

Entertainment

Motor Industry

Lifestyle

House and Home

Services Sector

South East Radio’s listeners, through an extensive radio campaign, are invited to vote for their favorite venues or individuals from a list of award categories on our website or you can write to us to nominate your chosen venue(s) or individual(s) to the South East Radio Customer Excellence Awards, c/o South East Radio, Custom House Quay, Wexford Town, Co. Wexford.

