Twenty-one thousand homes and businesses are currently without power as a result of Storm Brendan.

An orange wind warning is in effect nationwide, with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour expected.

The storm is forecast to be at its strongest up until 2 o’clock this afternoon.Motorists are being advised to watch out for debris, while a trampoline has blown onto the M7 in Limerick just before the Castletroy exit.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email