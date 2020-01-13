Students Across Co. Wexford Involved In Youthquake Radio Drama

Youthquake is an interactive Radio Drama Project run in conjunction with South East Radio and The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

(Video Created by Aoife Rees)

TY students from 4 Wexford schools, FCJ Bunclody, St. Mary’s CBS Enniscorthy, Loreto Wexford and Gorey Community School, were all in involved in 6 weeks of workshops where the scripts and story lines for 5 half hour radio plays about teenagers were developed. The plays are being broadcast on South East Radio each Friday Night at 8.30pm (from Friday 10th Jan to Friday 7th Feb 2020)

The workshops were run by Aoibhin Fallon as well as local actress/writers Hannah McNiven and Abigail Way.

The 5 half hour plays are about teenagers, by teenagers. The students all had an input into the development of the characters and the language used, thus giving an insight into what life is like for 16 years olds in modern society.

The plays cover a number of topical issues such as bullying, underage sex, drinking, sexuality and teenagers relationships with their parents.

The scripts do include some bad language as the teenagers told us that is how they talk to each other.

The story lines follow the lives of 5 best friends as their worlds come tumbling down around them, ending in a final tragic moment.

PLAY 1 – ROISIN: Roisin is the leader of the group of friends and she is going away to France for a month, so she decides to hold a party in her house before she goes. But trouble at home and a devastating secret makes her life complicated – will the truth all come out on the night of the party?

PLAY 2 – JACK: Jack hates school and wants to quit to become a mechanic. He is still haunted by the death of his older sister who died in a traffic accident years earlier. It doesn’t help that he is in love with his best friend Martha, who has no interest in him that way. But what he finds out on the night of the party changes everything.

PLAY 3 – MARTHA: Martha is a girl who knows what she wants and she wants Eoin, despite them being together messing up their friends group. Will a selfish act end up breaking everyone’s hearts?

PLAY 4 – EOIN: Eoin is a people pleaser who has gotten himself mixed up in a messy love triangle. He is also being bullied badly in school which leads to a violent altercation on the night of the party.

PLAY 5 – CIARA: Ciara is everyone’s best friend, but she feels that her friends are constantly overlooking her needs, leading her to make a fateful decision on the night of Roisin’s party.

