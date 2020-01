Gardaí are continuing to question four men in Wexford after staff at a garage were threatened with a handgun.

It happened at around ten o’clock yesterday morning in Clonroche.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, but the men believed to be connected with the Kinahan crime gang from Dublin were arrested during a follow-up operation on the M7 in Naas.

The four men – who are in their 30s, 40s and 50s – are being held at Garda Stations across Wexford.

