TAOISEACH TO OPEN NEW ROSS BRIDGE AND BYPASS ON JANUARY 29TH

The date of the opening of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge and New Ross bypass has been announced.

It will be on Wednesday week January 29th and will be performed by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

However it will not be open to the public until noon on Thursday January 30th.

It will be the longest bridge in the country and is already attracting a lot of attention.

Eamonn Hore from Wexford Wexford County Council says it will cost €230 million over all and contractors BAM have a 25 year maintenance contract for the bridge.

