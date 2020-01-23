TRAVELLERS SHOULD HAVE REPRESENTATION IN THE SEANAD – PAVEE POINT

A Traveller advocacy group is calling for a seat in the Seanad to be reserved for members of the Travelling community.

Pavee Point says such a move would help recognise ethnic minorities.

A Seanad report also calls for political parties and candidates to sign up to and enforce anti-racist protocols.

Martin Collins, who is co-director of Pavee Point, says we should follow in the footsteps of other countries such as Romania, Hungary and Georgia in reserving seats for ethnic minorities.

