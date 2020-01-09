TWO MAJOR MEETINGS TO DISCUSS THE CLOSURE OF ENNISCORTHY DOGTRACK

A special meeting of Wexford County Council is to take place next Monday to discuss the closure of Enniscorthy Dog Track.

Enniscorthy is one of four greyhound tracks set for closure following the release of an independent report undertaken by Indecon Economic Consultants.

There have been many objections to the shock announcement amid concerns for the economic impact on the community as well as the job losses as a result.

Racing currently takes place on Monday and Thursday of every week and approximately a quarter of a million euro is paid out in prizemoney annually.

A meeting for stakeholders will also take place in the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy on Wednesday which will see industry insiders discuss the issue with the public.

