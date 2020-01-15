WATERFORD TD HALLIGAN TO STEP AWAY FROM POLITICS AT NEXT ELECTION

John Halligan has confirmed that he will not contest the next general election.

The Waterford TD said that after 30 years in politics, now is the time for him to retire.

He has served as Minister of State for Training and Skills since May 2016.

John Halligan’s withdrawal from the Waterford constituency means Shane Ross is the sole remaining member of the Independent Alliance.

Minister of State Finian McGrath also announced his retirement this week while Minister of State Kevin “Boxer” Moran has resigned from the group.

