WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL CAUTIOUS OVER NEW ROSS BYPASS OPENING DATE

Wexford County Council say they don’t have a definitive date for the opening of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge and the New Ross Bypass.

However, work will recommence on Monday with all main work to be finished hopefully by late January.

A Stage 3 Safety Audit was carried out on the 19th and 20th of December and the contractors are awaiting the outcome of that report before any further work can be completed.

It’s expected that there may be some minor issues identified by the audit which will be dealt with in the next fortnight.

Eamonn Hore is the Director of Services at the council spoke to Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix

He wouldn’t nail down an opening date but did say the construction is still on track.

