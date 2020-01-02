WEXFORD GENERAL RELAX VISITING RESTRICTIONS BUT CHILDREN ASKED TO STAY HOME

Hospital visiting restrictions at Wexford General Hospital have been relaxed slightly this month however children are still be advised to stay away.

Hospital management are warning that only relatives may attend the hospital over the next few days as staff deal with the upsurge of winter flu cases.

They are also asking the public to organise their visits so that only one relative is with a patient at any one time except in extreme cases.

A complete ban on visitors was imposed over Christmas, but Hospital Manager Lily Byrnes says if the public heed the latest advice, there shouldn’t be any need to re-impose the visitor ban.

