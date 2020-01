Garda have expressed alarm as five people have been killed on our roads since January 1st.

The latest victim is a County Wexford man who was knocked down on the Clonmel bypass on Monday night and died on Wednesday evening.

He has been named as Toddy O’Brien formerly from Rosbercon, New Ross but living in Clonmel for some time.

The great grandfather was struck by a cyclist as he was walking on the bypass and will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email