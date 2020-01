A Wexford boy’s heart surgery has been postponed eight times because of the ongoing demands on the health sector.

Trolley numbers have hit record highs this week with 760 people without a bed on both Monday and Tuesday.

Seven year old Tommy Kinsella from Wexford Town was born with a congenital heart defect and is waiting for a procedure.

His mother Noirin says it was cancelled yet again this week at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

