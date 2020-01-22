WILD VARIATIONS IN THE PRICE OF HOMES REPORTED IN COUNTY WEXFORD

There is quite a variation in current house prices across county Wexford.

That’s according to the REA average house price survey for the county.

The up-to-date figures for the standard house shows a difference in price of €100,000 between New Ross and Gorey

Speaking On Morning Mix Robert McCormack of REA McCormack Corish gave the comparative figures for a 3 bed semi detached second hand house in the four towns in the county:

Wexford Town: €175,000

Gorey: €245,000-€250,000

Enniscorthy: €160,000

New Ross: €150,000-€155,000.

Mr McCormack says the Enniscorthy Bypass while have a positive effect on house prices in the town while Gorey’s proximity to Dublin is leading to higher prices there.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email