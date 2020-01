The body of fisherman Willie Whelan has been recovered from the sea off Hook Head.

It had been located two days ago in his fishing boat the Alize which sank six miles off the South Wexford coast on January 4th.

The body will now be taken on the navy ship the Granuaile to Rosslare where it will be removed for a post mortem.

Rescue co-ordinator former TD Hugh Byrne said it was a successful mission for the rescue services.

