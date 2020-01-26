WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER 33 YEAR OLD MAN FOUND STABBED IN GOREY

A woman is being detained at Gorey Garda Station this morning in relation to the investigation into the death of a man in the town this morning.
A 33 year old man was found dead on the front lawn of a house in Ramsgate Village shortly before 2am.
The body was found with apparent stab wounds following a domestic incident in the house.
It’s understood the man is originally from Bray Co. Wicklow
The scene has been sectioned off by Gardai as a forensic examination is due to take place shortly.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda Station on 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.
