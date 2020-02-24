32 YEAR OLD MAN BECOMES THE SECOND KILLED IN KILKENNY CRASHES OVER THE WEEKEND

A 32 year old man has died after the motorbike he was driving collided with a car in Kilkenny last night.

It happened on the N10 at Templemartin at a quarter to nine.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the occupants of the car were brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are currently examining the scene and are appealing for witnesses.

It’s the second fatal incident on the roads in the county over the weekend following the death of a man in his 40s in the early hours of Saturday morning, after a van struck a tree near Goresbridge.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email