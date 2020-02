The Central Bank is expecting a slowdown in the growth of the economy over the next few years.

It’s due to grow by 4.8 per cent this year and 4.1 per cent in 2021, even if there’s a UK-EU trade deal.

It comes amid political uncertainty in this country with the next government yet to be decided.

Mark Cassidy from the Central Bank says it’s important whoever takes over the purse strings keeps a grip on public spending.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email