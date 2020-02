Almost 100 people returned to School in Wexford after being on a trip to Italy last week.

90 students and 9 teachers are back at school in Loreto and all are safe and well.

Principal Billy O Shea says because they had been to Italy he contacted the the relevant authorities for advice as a precaution even though they had not been to the affected region.

He says they were advised that no other action needs to be taken by the students or teachers.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email