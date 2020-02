The decision on whether to hold the Soldier F trial in Belfast or Derry has been postponed for another month.

A former paratrooper faces two charges of murder, and five of attempted murder, relating to the events of Bloody Sunday in 1972.

Judge Barney McElholm today agreed to put the decision back again until March 24th – to allow defence to make submissions.

Liam Wray’s brother Jim was shot dead on Bloody Sunday, and he’s frustrated by the delays

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email