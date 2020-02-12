BRENDAN HOWLIN TO STEP DOWN AS LABOUR LEADER FOLLOWING ELECTION 2020

Brendan Howlin has announced that he is to step down as Labour leader.

The Wexford TD took over the top job from Joan Burton in 2016 and has seen the party’s Dail representitives decline from 7 to 6 in the recent general election.

He secured the second seat in the Wexford constituency last weekend after topping the poll in 2016.

He says Labour will not formally enter government, and that decision is backed by the Parliamentary Party.

Deputy Howlin says the party is open to supporting a programme for government on certain issues from the opposition benches.

