BYRNE CRITICAL OF FF ELECTION CAMPAIGN AFTER LOSING HIS SEAT WITHIN 3 MONTHS

Former Fine Fail TD Malcolm Byrne who had only served two months in the job is critical of the election strategy adopted by his party.

Mr Byrne was elected as TD in November to fill the vacancy created by Independent 4 Change’s Mick Wallace who is now an MEP.

After losing his seat last weekend, he maintains Fianna Fail ran a poor campaign.

The former Wexford county councillor also says Micheal Martin’s party didn’t do enough to differentiate between themselves and Fine Gael for the electorate.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email