BYRNE TO RUN FOR THE SEANAD, HIS 5TH CAMPAIGN IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS

Former Fianna Fail TD Malcolm Byrne has been nominated for the Seanad elections.

The Gorey man was put forward by the Drama League of Ireland to contest for a place on the Cultural and Educational Panel in the upcoming election.

Byrne became one of the shortest serving TDs ever when he lost his seat in the recent general election having only won it in November.

The Seanad vote will take place at the end of March and the former county councillor will be taking part in his 5th election campaign in the last year.

