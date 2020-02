The National Ambulance Service is urging the public to learn off their eircode.

It comes after a recent study shows 60 per cent of people never or rarely use the postal codes.

The National Ambulance Service says everyone should know their eircode in the case of an emergency.

The service says the public should also be aware of loc8 codes, which help them to identify places that are not postal addresses.

