Day Two Of Counting In General Election 2020 In Co. Wexford

Day Two of the General Election Count in Wexford has resumed at St. Joseph’s Community Centre in Wexford Town.
So far one candidate – Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen – has been elected. He created history yesterday becoming the first Sinn Fein TD in Wexford for 102 years. He topped the polling securing 18,717 first preference votes.
Seven candidates have been eliminated – Independent Bart Murphy, Fianna Fail’s Lisa McDonald, Independent 4 Change Seanie O’ Shea, Aontu’s Jim Codd, Green’s Paula Roseingrave, PBP Deirdre Wadding, and Fianna Fail’s Michael Sheehan.
Count 8 started at 10am this morning which is the distribution of FF Candidate Michael Sheehan’s transfers.
The Labour Leader Brendan Howlin is expected to be elected on this count. He is just 206 votes off the quota of 12,513.
Fianna Fail’s James Browne is expected to take the third seat, with the Independent Candidate Verona Murphy in a good position to take the fourth seat.
The fifth and final seat will be a battle between Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy, his party colleague Paul Kehoe and Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne.
Two sitting TD’s will lose their seats in Wexford today, but at the moment the race is too close to call which two will not be returned to the 33rd Dail.
Seventh Count Results:
|General Election 2020 – County Wexford
|5 Seats
|Count Number
|7
|Surname
|First Name
|Party
|Votes
|Transfers
|Elected/Excluded
|BROWNE
|James
|FF
|9,246
|+25
|BYRNE
|Malcolm
|FF
|6,843
|+93
|CARTHY
|Ger
|IND
|5,738
|+1,102
|CODD
|Jim
|Aontú
|Excluded on Count 4
|D’ARCY
|Michael
|FG
|6,922
|+65
|HOWLIN
|Brendan
|LAB
|12,307
|+987
|Elected on Count 7
|KEHOE
|Paul
|FG
|6,712
|+35
|McDONALD
|Lisa
|FF
|Excluded on Count 2
|MURPHY
|Bart
|IND
|Excluded on Count 2
|MURPHY
|Verona
|IND
|7,790
|+570
|MYTHEN
|Johnny
|SF
|Elected on Count 1
|O’ SHEA
|Seanie
|IND 4 Change
|Excluded on Count 3
|ROSEINGRAVE
|Paula
|Green
|Excluded on Count 5
|SHEEHAN
|Michael
|FF
|4,932
|+51
|Excluded on Count 7
|WADDING
|Deirdre
|Sol-PBP
|Excluded on Count 6
Eighth Count Result:
|General Election 2020 – County Wexford
|5 Seats
|Count Number
|8
|Surname
|First Name
|Party
|Votes
|Transfers
|Elected/Excluded
|BROWNE
|James
|FF
|10,432
|+1,186
|BYRNE
|Malcolm
|FF
|7,535
|+692
|CARTHY
|Ger
|IND
|6,004
|+266
|Excluded on Count 8
|CODD
|Jim
|Aontú
|Excluded on Count 4
|D’ARCY
|Michael
|FG
|7,020
|+98
|HOWLIN
|Brendan
|LAB
|Elected on Count 7
|KEHOE
|Paul
|FG
|7,060
|+348
|McDONALD
|Lisa
|FF
|Excluded on Count 2
|MURPHY
|Bart
|IND
|Excluded on Count 2
|MURPHY
|Verona
|IND
|9,014
|+1,194
|MYTHEN
|Johnny
|SF
|Elected on Count 1
|O’ SHEA
|Seanie
|IND 4 Change
|Excluded on Count 3
|ROSEINGRAVE
|Paula
|Green
|Excluded on Count 5
|SHEEHAN
|Michael
|FF
|4,932
|+51
|Excluded on Count 7
|WADDING
|Deirdre
|Sol-PBP
|Excluded on Count 6
Ninth Count Result:
|General Election 2020 – County Wexford
|5 Seats
|Count Number
|9
|Surname
|First Name
|Party
|Votes
|Transfers
|Elected/Excluded
|BROWNE
|James
|FF
|11.085
|+653
|BYRNE
|Malcolm
|FF
|7,909
|+374
|CARTHY
|Ger
|IND
|Excluded on Count 8
|CODD
|Jim
|Aontú
|Excluded on Count 4
|D’ARCY
|Michael
|FG
|7,357
|+337
|HOWLIN
|Brendan
|LAB
|Elected on Count 7
|KEHOE
|Paul
|FG
|7,416
|+356
|McDONALD
|Lisa
|FF
|Excluded on Count 2
|MURPHY
|Bart
|IND
|Excluded on Count 2
|MURPHY
|Verona
|IND
|10,995
|+1,981
|MYTHEN
|Johnny
|SF
|Elected on Count 1
|O’ SHEA
|Seanie
|IND 4 Change
|Excluded on Count 3
|ROSEINGRAVE
|Paula
|Green
|Excluded on Count 5
|SHEEHAN
|Michael
|FF
|Excluded on Count 7
|WADDING
|Deirdre
|Sol-PBP
|Excluded on Count 6
Tenth Count Results:
|General Election 2020 – County Wexford
|5 Seats
|Count Number
|10
Distribution of 417 Surplus votes following the election of Labour Leader Brendan Howlin
|Surname
|First Name
|Party
|Votes
|Transfers
|Elected/Excluded
|BROWNE
|James
|FF
|11.188
|+103
|BYRNE
|Malcolm
|FF
|7,994
|+85
|CARTHY
|Ger
|IND
|Excluded on Count 8
|CODD
|Jim
|Aontú
|Excluded on Count 4
|D’ARCY
|Michael
|FG
|7,395
|+38
|Excluded on Count 10
|HOWLIN
|Brendan
|LAB
|Elected on Count 7
|KEHOE
|Paul
|FG
|7,488
|+72
|McDONALD
|Lisa
|FF
|Excluded on Count 2
|MURPHY
|Bart
|IND
|Excluded on Count 2
|MURPHY
|Verona
|IND
|11,114
|+119
|MYTHEN
|Johnny
|SF
|Elected on Count 1
|O’ SHEA
|Seanie
|IND 4 Change
|Excluded on Count 3
|ROSEINGRAVE
|Paula
|Green
|Excluded on Count 5
|SHEEHAN
|Michael
|FF
|Excluded on Count 7
|WADDING
|Deirdre
|Sol-PBP
|Excluded on Count 6
Eleventh Count Result:
|General Election 2020 – County Wexford
|5 Seats
|Count Number
|11
|Surname
|First Name
|Party
|Votes
|Transfers
|Elected/Excluded
|BROWNE
|James
|FF
|11.660
|+472
|Elected on Count 11 without reaching the quota
|BYRNE
|Malcolm
|FF
|9,537
|+1,543
|Excluded on Count 11
|CARTHY
|Ger
|IND
|Excluded on Count 8
|CODD
|Jim
|Aontú
|Excluded on Count 4
|D’ARCY
|Michael
|FG
|Excluded on Count 10
|HOWLIN
|Brendan
|LAB
|Elected on Count 7
|KEHOE
|Paul
|FG
|11,537
|+4,049
|Elected on Count 11 without reaching the quota
|McDONALD
|Lisa
|FF
|Excluded on Count 2
|MURPHY
|Bart
|IND
|Excluded on Count 2
|MURPHY
|Verona
|IND
|11,849
|+735
|Elected on Count 11 without reaching the quota
|MYTHEN
|Johnny
|SF
|Elected on Count 1
|O’ SHEA
|Seanie
|IND 4 Change
|Excluded on Count 3
|ROSEINGRAVE
|Paula
|Green
|Excluded on Count 5
|SHEEHAN
|Michael
|FF
|Excluded on Count 7
|WADDING
|Deirdre
|Sol-PBP
|Excluded on Count 6