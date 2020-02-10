Day Two Of Counting In General Election 2020 In Co. Wexford

Day Two of the General Election Count in Wexford has resumed at St. Joseph’s Community Centre in Wexford Town.

So far one candidate – Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen – has been elected. He created history yesterday becoming the first Sinn Fein TD in Wexford for 102 years. He topped the polling securing 18,717 first preference votes.

Seven candidates have been eliminated – Independent Bart Murphy, Fianna Fail’s Lisa McDonald, Independent 4 Change Seanie O’ Shea, Aontu’s Jim Codd, Green’s Paula Roseingrave, PBP Deirdre Wadding, and Fianna Fail’s Michael Sheehan.

Count 8 started at 10am this morning which is the distribution of FF Candidate Michael Sheehan’s transfers.

The Labour Leader Brendan Howlin is expected to be elected on this count. He is just 206 votes off the quota of 12,513.

Fianna Fail’s James Browne is expected to take the third seat, with the Independent Candidate Verona Murphy in a good position to take the fourth seat.

The fifth and final seat will be a battle between Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy, his party colleague Paul Kehoe and Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne.

Two sitting TD’s will lose their seats in Wexford today, but at the moment the race is too close to call which two will not be returned to the 33rd Dail.

Seventh Count Results:

General Election 2020 – County Wexford 5 Seats

Count Number 7

Surname First Name Party Votes Transfers Elected/Excluded BROWNE James FF 9,246 +25 BYRNE Malcolm FF 6,843 +93 CARTHY Ger IND 5,738 +1,102 CODD Jim Aontú Excluded on Count 4 D’ARCY Michael FG 6,922 +65 HOWLIN Brendan LAB 12,307 +987 Elected on Count 7 KEHOE Paul FG 6,712 +35 McDONALD Lisa FF Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Bart IND Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Verona IND 7,790 +570 MYTHEN Johnny SF Elected on Count 1 O’ SHEA Seanie IND 4 Change Excluded on Count 3 ROSEINGRAVE Paula Green Excluded on Count 5 SHEEHAN Michael FF 4,932 +51 Excluded on Count 7 WADDING Deirdre Sol-PBP Excluded on Count 6

Eighth Count Result:

General Election 2020 – County Wexford 5 Seats

Count Number 8

Surname First Name Party Votes Transfers Elected/Excluded BROWNE James FF 10,432 +1,186 BYRNE Malcolm FF 7,535 +692 CARTHY Ger IND 6,004 +266 Excluded on Count 8 CODD Jim Aontú Excluded on Count 4 D’ARCY Michael FG 7,020 +98 HOWLIN Brendan LAB Elected on Count 7 KEHOE Paul FG 7,060 +348 McDONALD Lisa FF Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Bart IND Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Verona IND 9,014 +1,194 MYTHEN Johnny SF Elected on Count 1 O’ SHEA Seanie IND 4 Change Excluded on Count 3 ROSEINGRAVE Paula Green Excluded on Count 5 SHEEHAN Michael FF 4,932 +51 Excluded on Count 7 WADDING Deirdre Sol-PBP Excluded on Count 6

Ninth Count Result:

General Election 2020 – County Wexford 5 Seats

Count Number 9

Surname First Name Party Votes Transfers Elected/Excluded BROWNE James FF 11.085 +653 BYRNE Malcolm FF 7,909 +374 CARTHY Ger IND Excluded on Count 8 CODD Jim Aontú Excluded on Count 4 D’ARCY Michael FG 7,357 +337 HOWLIN Brendan LAB Elected on Count 7 KEHOE Paul FG 7,416 +356 McDONALD Lisa FF Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Bart IND Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Verona IND 10,995 +1,981 MYTHEN Johnny SF Elected on Count 1 O’ SHEA Seanie IND 4 Change Excluded on Count 3 ROSEINGRAVE Paula Green Excluded on Count 5 SHEEHAN Michael FF Excluded on Count 7 WADDING Deirdre Sol-PBP Excluded on Count 6

Tenth Count Results:

General Election 2020 – County Wexford 5 Seats

Count Number 10

Distribution of 417 Surplus votes following the election of Labour Leader Brendan Howlin

Surname First Name Party Votes Transfers Elected/Excluded BROWNE James FF 11.188 +103 BYRNE Malcolm FF 7,994 +85 CARTHY Ger IND Excluded on Count 8 CODD Jim Aontú Excluded on Count 4 D’ARCY Michael FG 7,395 +38 Excluded on Count 10 HOWLIN Brendan LAB Elected on Count 7 KEHOE Paul FG 7,488 +72 McDONALD Lisa FF Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Bart IND Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Verona IND 11,114 +119 MYTHEN Johnny SF Elected on Count 1 O’ SHEA Seanie IND 4 Change Excluded on Count 3 ROSEINGRAVE Paula Green Excluded on Count 5 SHEEHAN Michael FF Excluded on Count 7 WADDING Deirdre Sol-PBP Excluded on Count 6

Eleventh Count Result:

General Election 2020 – County Wexford 5 Seats

Count Number 11

Surname First Name Party Votes Transfers Elected/Excluded BROWNE James FF 11.660 +472 Elected on Count 11 without reaching the quota BYRNE Malcolm FF 9,537 +1,543 Excluded on Count 11 CARTHY Ger IND Excluded on Count 8 CODD Jim Aontú Excluded on Count 4 D’ARCY Michael FG Excluded on Count 10 HOWLIN Brendan LAB Elected on Count 7 KEHOE Paul FG 11,537 +4,049 Elected on Count 11 without reaching the quota McDONALD Lisa FF Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Bart IND Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Verona IND 11,849 +735 Elected on Count 11 without reaching the quota MYTHEN Johnny SF Elected on Count 1 O’ SHEA Seanie IND 4 Change Excluded on Count 3 ROSEINGRAVE Paula Green Excluded on Count 5 SHEEHAN Michael FF Excluded on Count 7 WADDING Deirdre Sol-PBP Excluded on Count 6

