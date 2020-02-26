DREAM START FOR JARRETT WITH 2 GOALS ON BRIGHTON DEBUT

Former Wexford Youths star Rianna Jarrett has said she was delighted to make her debut in the Women’s FA Cup last night

The Wexford town woman started for Brighton and Hove Albion in their game with Crystal Palace and made her presence felt with 2 goals in the 3 nil win.

The 2019 WNL Player of the Year has tweeted ” Professional performance from the team, and a great win. We now look forward to the FA Cup Quarter Final in a few weeks”.

Jarrett will also be a part of the Republic of Ireland squad that will play a Euro 2021 double header next month against Greece and Montenegro.

