A rapid test for coronavirus developed by a Dublin based company could be on the global market within months.

Hibergene has developed the ten minute test that checks for the illness with results available within an hour.

Coronavirus has killed more than 1,000 people and made more than 44,000 people ill.

CEO of Hibergene, Simona Esposito, says the test can be done where the patient is located and the results don’t have to go to a lab.

