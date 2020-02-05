€400,000 DISCOVERED DURING GARDA SEARCH OF VEHICLES IN WEXFORD

A large amount of cash has discovered in a cattle transporter and a car which was intercepted by Gardai outside Wexford town.

The discovery of €400,000 in cash took place yesterday evening on the N25 near Larkin’s Cross.

It’s believed that the money may be as a result of money laundering practices.

2 men, an Irish and a Polish national in their 50s and 30s were arrested and are currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station.

Investigating officers have also undertaken a number of related searches, in Swords, County Dublin and Trim, County Meath as part of the operation.

