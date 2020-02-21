EXTRAS WANTED FOR NEW RIDLEY SCOTT FILM BEING SHOT IN IRELAND

Thousands of people are auditioning to become extras in a major film to be shot in Ireland.

The open casting is taking place at Liberty Hall for medieval drama The Last Duel which is being directed by Ridley Scott and stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

The movie, will be shot in parts of Dublin, Meath, Wicklow and Tipperary meanwhile a bridge scene due to be shot at Tintern Abbey has been scrapped.

The audition process will stay open until 6 O’clock this evening, while initial filming has already got underway.

