Sinn Féin is accusing Fianna Fáil of arrogance and disregarding the view of the electorate.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin yesterday ruled out a coalition between his party and Sinn Féin.

But he did say that he’d enter talks with other parties, which keeps a grand coalition with Fine Gael on the cards.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin says all political parties have a duty to respect the decision of the Irish people.

