A man has died following an assault at a house in Kilkenny in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident on the Castlecomer Road at 4am on Thursday where a 46 year old man was found critically injured.

He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, where he died shortly before 11 last night.

A man in his 30s who was arrested yesterday remains in Garda custody in Kilkenny Garda Station.

A woman in her 20s has been released without charge.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email