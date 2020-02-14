HOWLIN HINTS HE MAY NOT RUN FOR ELECTION AGAIN

Brendan Howlin has hinted he may have contested his last general election.

This week he stood down as Labour leader as the party failed to make any electoral gains and in fact lost a seat.

His parliamentary assistant George Lawlor came second in the Wexford by election in November.

Speaking on South East Radio’s Morning Mix Brendan Howlin says Lawlor will be a TD in the future and there isn’t room for 2 TDS in the county.

However, when pushed by Alan Corcoran, the former party leader said it would be a decision for another day and that he would have to reflect on the recent changes in Irish political life.

