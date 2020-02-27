HSE STEP UP CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION CAMPAIGN AS MORE CASES CONFIRMED IN UK

HSE staff are handing out leaflets at ports and airports around the country today to raise awareness about the spread of the coronavirus.

Authorities here have begun stepping up their information campaign as the number of countries at risk of an outbreak increases.

Two more people in England have tested positive for Covid 19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 15.

In Italy, more than 400 people have been diagnosed with the virus after an outbreak in the North of the country.

