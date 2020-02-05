HSE WANT TO BE IN CHARGE OF EVERYTHING AND RESPONSIBLE FOR NOTHING – CARTHY

Independant Councillor and election candidate for Wexford Ger Carty says the HSE needs to take responsibility for it’s decision making.

Councillor Carty was speaking on Morning Mix during the third round of election debates.

There’s a fear that the A&E department at Wexford General Hospital could be in line for closure according to the Director General of the HSE Paul Reid.

The Advanced Paramedic stationed at the hospital says a closure would be detrimental to the South East.

