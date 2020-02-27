JOHNSON THREATENS TO WALK AWAY FROM TRADE TALKS WITH EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is threatening to walk away from trade talks with the EU if there’s no “broad outline” for a deal.

In newly published documents, the UK also says the agreement shouldn’t force it to follow European standards.

Brussels has previously said Britain must accept some common rules if it wants to keep preferential trading access.

But Michael Gove – who’s one of Boris Johnson’s senior ministers – isn’t happy with that.

He says both sides should agree to respect their differences when it comes to borders, immigration policies and taxes.

