LABOUR NEEDS TO CHANGE IF IT’S TO STAY RELEVANT IN 2020 – O’RIORDAN

Aodhan O Riordain says the Labour Party needs to change if it wants to have a future.

Speaking as he launched his bid to be leader of the party the Dublin-based TD said Labour has to work to rebuild the trust lost while it was in government.

He’ll be competing with Tipperary’s Alan Kelly for the leadership of the party.

Wexford TD Brendan Howlin stepped down from the role after 4 years following the party’s disappointing performance in the recent General Election.

Aodhan O Riordain says they need to completely rebuild the relationship with voters.

