LABOUR’S DECISION NOT TO GO INTO GOVERNMENT IS A MISTAKE – BOYD BARRETT

Labour Leader Brendan Howlin’s decision not to take part in the next Government has been described as a mistake by Solidarity People Before Profit.

Deputy Howlin is stepping down as party leader after failing to win extra seats, despite his hopes of doing so.

In 2011 Labour had 37 seats prior to going in to Government with Fine Gael and won only 6 seats in last weekend’s election.

Wexford TD Howlin says his party doesn’t have a mandate to govern.

Richard Boyd Barrett met with Sinn Féin yesterday, and hopes to talk to the Green Party in the coming days.

The Solidarity-People Before Profit TD says there’s a clear demand for parties of the left to take power.

