LACK OF COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH CARE IS LEADING TO ACUTE BED BLOCKERS

Some mental health patients are staying in acute beds for several years because of a lack of community based support.

Despite being recommended 14 years ago, crisis houses, high-support hostels and psychiatric intensive care units are virtually non-existent nationwide.

The Mental Health Commission says because of this, acute beds which are meant for short-term stays are often occupied for years.

CEO John Farrelly says the lack of community based support is putting pressure on acute inpatient beds right around the country.

