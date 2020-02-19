COMMON SENSE IS NEEDED TO STOP KEYBOARD COWARDS FROM ABUSING ONLINE – MOORE

Fine Gael Councillor Jim Moore has hit out at what he calls “keyboard cowards” for posting vile, insulting and very dangerous messages on social media.

Councillor Moore is commenting on the latest tragedy involving Love Island Host Caroline Flack who took her own life because of content on Social Media.

His party colleague TD Paul Kehoe also hit out at trolls for messages posted to him during the recent general election campaign.

Kilmore Quay councillor Moore is urging people to be mindful of what we say on social media and the possible consequences.

He says we do need to legislate to prevent such practices, but should also look to ourselves and think of others.

