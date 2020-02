A fishing boat belonging to the Flaherty Brothers has been impounded by the SFPA in Kilmore Quay for breach of fishing regulations.

Members of the Fisheries inspectors were waiting quayside for the boat to arrive back in Kilmore Quay after being out for a number of days.

Seamus Flaherty the catch quotas for sole, plaice and monkfish off the south coast of Ireland are just not realistic.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email