MORE VOLUNTEERS EXPECTED TO AID SEARCH FOR BERNARD KIRWAN

More volunteers are expected to join in the search for missing Enniscorthy man Bernard Kirwan.

He was last seen in the Enniscorthy area last weekend and searches of the River Slaney have proven unsuccessful so far.

The man, known as Bunny, is believed to have traveled along the N11 in the direction of Wexford Town between 4 and 6am on Sunday morning.

Mr Kirwan is 6″ in height with short grey hair with tattoos on both his arms.

When last seen, he was wearing a Diesel polo shirt, navy pants, dark coloured jacket and a flat cap.

