MOTHER CALLS FOR A HALT TO HER SON’S BULLYING

“No child should have to feel like this when going to school. My child is physically sick every morning. No mother should be brought to tears because she feels so helpless.”

They are the the words of Christine whose 13 year old son Cian is the victim of bullying in school for the past four years.

Cian has been the target of homophobic slurs from other boys in the school and has had to replace his phone because he was receiving so many abusive messages.

Christine was on the Morning Mix and will meet with the school to discuss what can be done to stop the abuse.

