The World Health Organisation says there is no case for cancelling or relocating the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

There have been fears that coronavirus will mean the event goes the same way as others – including the Shanghai Formula One Grand Prix, which has been postponed.

But world health officials say that’s not the case.

John Coates is the vice-chair of the International Olympic Committee and says the Olympics are on track to bring the best sporting action to Japan.

