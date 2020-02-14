PRICE OF CAMPUS ACCOMMODATION SET TO RISE ONCE AGAIN NEXT SEPTEMBER

The price of on campus student accommodation is set to rise from September.

It’s due to go up by up to 4 percent in some cases – which is the maximum under rent pressure zone rules applied across the country.

DCU, UCD and NUI Galway will all apply a 4 percent increase, according to the Irish Independent.

UL will raise rent prices by between 3 to 4 percent, with a 3 percent increase in Maynooth University.

Craig McHugh Vice President of the Dublin region for the USI says student accommodation is already too expensive.

